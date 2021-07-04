$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $30.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

WVE opened at $6.68 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $336.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

