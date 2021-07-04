11,000 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNDM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3,259.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.36. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

