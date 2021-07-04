$116.51 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce sales of $116.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.01 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $476.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $559.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAND. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.54 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.