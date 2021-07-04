$118.03 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce sales of $118.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.90 million and the highest is $127.16 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $471.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.82 million to $482.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $550.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.51 million to $568.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 98,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

