14,090 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oshkosh by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 11,831.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $9,213,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.83. 313,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

