$150.39 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report $150.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $152.32 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $612.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

