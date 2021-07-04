$150.39 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report $150.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $152.32 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $612.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

