1,500 Shares in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $20.75.

