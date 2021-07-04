17,060 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 855,282 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.96. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.