$193.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $193.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $897.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 398,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 519,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.