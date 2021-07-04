$193.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $193.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $897.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 398,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 519,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

