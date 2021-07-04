$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Masco stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.73. 1,448,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,232. Masco has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Masco by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Masco by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

