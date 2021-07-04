$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 92.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.66. 608,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,610. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.