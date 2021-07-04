20,160 Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

