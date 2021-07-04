21,745 Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of USM stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $559,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.