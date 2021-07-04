250,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $4,220,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $4,151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $510,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.