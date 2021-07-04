2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of 2U worth $34,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 236.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in 2U by 69.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Shares of TWOU opened at $42.22 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

