3,248 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

