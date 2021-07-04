333,000 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 333,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,559,000. Intuit makes up approximately 2.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.64. 1,072,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $500.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

