33,334 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $958,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $9,435,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of ATC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.