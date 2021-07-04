$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $440,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 4,133,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

