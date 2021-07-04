$41.40 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report $41.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.30 million to $41.50 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $165.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,630 shares of company stock worth $5,138,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 1,873,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,913. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

