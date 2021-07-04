4,506 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

