$564.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post sales of $564.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $555.34 million. Amedisys reported sales of $485.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of AMED traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.66. 319,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $196.96 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

