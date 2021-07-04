$578.55 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $578.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $661.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $507.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $103.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 461.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of HST opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after acquiring an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 239,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

