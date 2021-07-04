$6.95 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce $6.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90 million. SRAX posted sales of $1.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $27.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 million to $27.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.83 million, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SRAX stock remained flat at $$5.42 during midday trading on Friday. 136,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,001. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

