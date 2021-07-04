6,825 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

