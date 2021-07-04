6,825 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPWR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.10.
In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
