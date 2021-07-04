$7.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $31.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

