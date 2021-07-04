$7.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $31.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.