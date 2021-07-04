846 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $415.20 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $419.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

