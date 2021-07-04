$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.49 million and the lowest is $92.80 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

FRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 82.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

