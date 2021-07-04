$94.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce sales of $94.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.87 million to $95.73 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $62.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $385.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.12 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.16 million, with estimates ranging from $377.74 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

