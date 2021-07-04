9,500 Shares in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $46.05 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

