A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 527 ($6.89). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.73), with a volume of 61,827 shares changing hands.

BAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £576.95 million and a P/E ratio of 29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 523.39.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

