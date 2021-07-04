Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $206.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.12 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.15.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

