Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce sales of $3.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 million to $4.90 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ADMP opened at $1.11 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $165.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

