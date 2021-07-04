Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Up 39.3% in June

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

ADMP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

