adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €311.25 ($366.18).

ADS stock opened at €316.60 ($372.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €289.52. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

