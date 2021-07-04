adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $187.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $189.94.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts expect that adidas will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

