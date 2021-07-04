Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $48,112.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015121 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,604,683 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

