AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Reduced by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 20.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 628,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,899,000 after buying an additional 107,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AerCap by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

