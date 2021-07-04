AerCap (NYSE:AER) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

AER has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84. AerCap has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

