Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of AFYA opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19. Afya has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Afya will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $3,140,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Afya by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Afya by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Afya by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 516,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Afya by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.