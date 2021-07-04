AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,125 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 54,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

