AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,125 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.