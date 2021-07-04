AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

