AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,785 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Smartsheet worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,265 shares of company stock worth $20,158,336. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

