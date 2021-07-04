AGF Investments Inc. Invests $6.24 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock worth $546,920,812. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

