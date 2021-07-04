AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 62.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433,072 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

