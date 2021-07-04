AGF Investments Inc. Sells 2,889 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NEM opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

