AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,203 shares of company stock worth $9,190,943 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

