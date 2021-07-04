AGF Investments LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

