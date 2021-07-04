AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Black Knight by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $2,539,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Black Knight by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.